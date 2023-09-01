Google Releases libaom 3.7 AV1 Encoder With More Optimizations

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 1 September 2023 at 05:52 AM EDT. 5 Comments
MULTIMEDIA
Following the releases this week of Intel's SVT-AV1 1.7 encoder and the libavif 1.0 AV1 Image File Format release, Google engineers are out with libaom 3.7 as the newest feature release to that AV1 encode library.

The libaom 3.7 release focuses on new codec interfaces, compression efficiency and perceptual improvements, and speed-ups and memory optimizations. There is also a new speed (--cpu-used 11) and other enhancements.

Some of the key takeaways for libaom 3.7 include:
- Compression Efficiency Improvements
* Improved VoD encoding performance
* 0.1-0.6% BDrate gains for encoding speeds 2 to 6
* Rate control accuracy improvement in VBR mode
* RTC encoding improvements
* Screen content mode: 10-19% BDrate gains for speeds 6 - 10
* Temporal layers video mode, for speed 10:
* 2 temporal layers on low resolutions: 13-15% BDrate gain
* 3 temporal layers on VGA/HD: 3-4% BDrate gain

- Speedup and Memory Optimizations
* Speed up the VoD encoder
* 2-5% for encoding speed 2 to 4
* 9-15% for encoding speed 5 to 6
* ARM
* Standard bitdepth
* speed 5: +31%
* speed 4: +2%
* speed 3: +9%
* speed 2: +157%
* High bitdepth
* speed 5: +85%
* RTC speedups
* Screen content mode
* 15% IC speedup for speeds 6-8
* ARM: 7% for speed 9, 3% for speed 10
* Temporal layers video mode
* 7% speedup for 3 temporal layers on VGA/HD, for speed 10
* Single layer video
* x86: 2% IC speedup for speeds 7-10
* ARM: 2-4% speedup across speeds 5-10

It's great seeing all of the AV1 encoding optimizations not letting up at all.

AV1 logo


Downloads and more details on all of the libaom 3.7 changes via the v3.7.0 Git tag. I'll be trying out libaom 3.7 against the other open-source AV1 encoders on a few different CPUs.
5 Comments
Related News
OBS Studio 30 Beta Brings Intel QSV On Linux, WHIP/WebRTC Output
MPV Player 0.36 Released With Wayland Fractional Scaling, Vulkan Video Decode
More MIDI 2.0 Code Being Worked On For The Linux Kernel
Intel Releases libva 2.19 VA-API Video Acceleration Library For Windows & Linux
Mediatek Gains Stateless AV1/HEVC Codecs, Intel Atom ISP Driver Getting Fit
MIDI 2.0 Support, Intel Lunar Lake Audio & AMD SoundWire Additions For Linux 6.5
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.6 To Better Protect Against The Illicit Behavior Of NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver
Linux 6.5 Last Minute Fixes A Performance Regression - 34% Drop In A Micro-Benchmark
AMD Open-Source GPU Kernel Driver Above 5 Million Lines, Entire Linux Kernel At 34.8 Million
SELinux In Linux 6.6 Removes References To Its Origins At The US NSA
Ubuntu Desktop "Charting A Course For The Future" With Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Next Year
AMD Acquires An AI Software Company
GNOME's Sysprof Adds FlameGraphs To Better Visualize Output
Linux 6.5 Ready To Ship With Initial USB4 v2, More WiFi 7, AMD P-State EPP Default & More