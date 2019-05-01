LG's 4K FreeSync/Adaptive-Sync Display For Just $219 USD

Now that the Radeon FreeSync support is in good standing with Linux 5.0+ and Mesa 19.0+ (or Mesa 19.1+ for RADV Vulkan support) as well as NVIDIA offering G-SYNC Compatible Linux support, if you have been desiring a FreeSync/Adaptive-Sync display but are on a limited budget, LG has an interesting 24-inch contender... A 4K FreeSync-supported display for just $219 USD?!?

At select Internet retailers so far, the LG 24UD58-B has dropped to just $219 USD retail for this Ultra HD (4K) display that is basic but well below its original launch price of $350 USD. The LG 24UD58-B is the cheapest 4K display we've now seen brand new at under $220 USD and from a well known brand and supporting FreeSync. At $219 USD, I picked up two of these displays for adding to the collection of displays in the benchmark lab.

The downside to this budget 4K display is the high 5ms GTG response time, but this is an IPS panel rather than TN, depending upon your preferences. The screen size is 23.8-inch, 60Hz refresh rate, 250 cd/m2 brightness, 178 / 178 degree viewing angles, anti-glare coating on the display, and features two HDMI 2.0 ports and one DisplayPort connection.