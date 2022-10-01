USB4 v2.0 Specification Published For Doubling The Performance

Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 19 October 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT. 6 Comments
STANDARDS --
The USB Implementers Forum on Tuesday announced the USB4 v2.0 specification that allows USB transfer speeds up to 80 Gbps over USB Type-C connections.

The USB-IF announced the USB4 Version 2.0 specification for doubling the maximum aggregate bandwidth of USB while leveraging PAM3 signaling and allowing the use of existing 40 Gbps Type-C passive cables while also introducing new 80 Gbps USB Type-C active cables. Alternatively, the updated spec allows the configuration of up to 120 Gbps in one direction and 40 Gbps for the other direction, such as for high-end displays and other configurations not needing equal bandwidth.

USB4 Version 2.0 retains compatibility with existing USB versions. USB4 Version 2.0 also makes other changes as outlined in the press release.

The new USB4 Version 2.0 spec can be downloaded from USB.org.
6 Comments
Related News
DisplayPort 2.1 Spec Published - All DP 2.0 Devices Compatible
OpenCL 3.0.12 Published With Command Buffers Mutable Dispatch Extension
CXL 3.0 Specification Released - Doubles The Data Rate Of CXL 2.0
OpenGL Celebrates Its 30th Birthday
PCI Express 7.0 Specification Announced - Hitting 128 GT/s In 2025
PoCL 3.0 Released With Minimal OpenCL 3.0 Implementation For CPUs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Announces KataOS As Security-Focused OS, Leveraging Rust & seL4 Microkernel
Modula-2 GCC Compiler Front-End Patches Sent Out For Review
VirtualBox 7.0 Released - Full VM Encryption Support, Direct3D Acceleration Using DXVK
Ardour 7.0 Digital Audio Workstation Released
Debian 14 Codenamed "Forky"
Linux Gets Patched For WiFi Vulnerabilities That Can Be Exploited By Malicious Packets
PostgreSQL 15 Released With Better Sort Performance, Supports LZ4 & Zstd Compression
KDE Plasma 5.26 Released With Many Great Desktop Improvements