USB4 v2.0 Specification Published For Doubling The Performance
The USB-IF announced the USB4 Version 2.0 specification for doubling the maximum aggregate bandwidth of USB while leveraging PAM3 signaling and allowing the use of existing 40 Gbps Type-C passive cables while also introducing new 80 Gbps USB Type-C active cables. Alternatively, the updated spec allows the configuration of up to 120 Gbps in one direction and 40 Gbps for the other direction, such as for high-end displays and other configurations not needing equal bandwidth.
USB4 Version 2.0 retains compatibility with existing USB versions. USB4 Version 2.0 also makes other changes as outlined in the press release.
The new USB4 Version 2.0 spec can be downloaded from USB.org.