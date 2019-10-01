Chrome 78 Arrives With Dark Mode Enhancements, Native File System API, SMS Receiver API
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 23 October 2019 at 06:09 AM EDT. 1 Comment
GOOGLE --
In addition to Mozilla Firefox 70 having been released on Tuesday, Google released Chrome 78 as the newest version of their web-browser.

Chrome 78 brings a new File-System API for letting web app developers interact with files on a local device for use-cases like web-based programming IDEs, video editors, photo editing, word processing, and more. The Native File System API should be secure for ensuring web apps do not get unauthorized access to other files/folders on your system.

Chrome 78 also has an SMS Receiver API for knowing when SMS messages are delivered to a phone, in cases of two factor authentication and other purposes where a web service may be trying to SMS a mobile phone number. Also on the developer front are faster WebSockets, WebHID improvements, screen enumeration capabilities, and more.

The browser update also features an improved "dark mode" that will even try to apply a dark mode to web-sites not natively offering this ability, through a Chrome color theory inversion technique.


More details on Chrome 78 via the video above and via the Chrome release blog and ChromeStatus.com.

Fresh Chrome 78 vs. Firefox 70 Linux browser benchmarks coming up today or tomorrow on Phoronix.
1 Comment
Related News
WireGuard Restored In Android's Google Play Store After Brief But Controversial Removal
Google Releases Bazel 1.0 Build System With Faster Build Performance
Google USB-C Titan Security Keys Begin Shipping Tomorrow
Google Opens Up "SchedViz" To Visualize Linux Kernel Scheduling Behavior
Google Has Been Developing "libgav1" As New AV1 Decoder
Google Is Uncovering Hundreds Of Race Conditions Within The Linux Kernel
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A Vast Majority Of Linux's Input Improvements Are Developed By One Individual
Ubuntu's ZFS Trajectory Is Going From Exciting To Even More Exciting
Rewriting Old Solaris C Code In Python Yielded A 17x Performance Improvement
An Interview With Zlatan Todoric, Open-Source Developer & Former Purism CTO
Canonical Is At Around 437 Employees, Pulled In $99M While Still Operating At A Loss
AMD Zen 2 Improvements For LLVM Have Been Held Up For Months By Code Review
Open-Source C.A.S. Vulkan Layer - Similar to Radeon Image Sharpening But For Any GPU
Google Ejects Open-Source WireGuard From Android Play Store Over Donation Link In App