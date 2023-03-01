Linux 6.3 Now Suggests The BFQ I/O Scheduler When Building MMC/SD Support

The BFQ I/O scheduler has long been suited well for MMC/SD card storage devices with a single queue now finally with Linux 6.3 the Kconfig setup will suggest/imply that I/O scheduler to help ensure it gets built.

With Linux 6.3 when building the kernel with "MMC_BLOCK" support, it now implies the BFQ I/O scheduler so that it's default selected. The BFQ I/O scheduler is well suited for MMC/SD storage while via udev scripts or controlling from user-space otherwise it still needs to be ensured that the BFQ I/O scheduler is selected for those device types.

The Budget Fair Queuing I/O scheduler is designed to ensure high system and application responsiveness and a low-latency for time-sensitive applications. Those wanting to learn more about this Linux I/O scheduler can do so via the kernel documentation.

Suggesting the BFQ I/O scheduler via Kconfig is the main MMC change worth mentioning for its feature pull into Linux 6.3. The full list of MMC and MEMSTICK changes can be found via this pull request.
