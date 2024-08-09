EROFS-UTILS 1.8 Brings Multi-Threaded Compression, Intel IAA Acceleration, Initial Zstd

9 August 2024
For those making use of the EROFS read-only file-system designed with mobile/embedded devices and containers in mind, EROFS-UTILS 1.8 is now available as an important update for these user-space utilities.

EROFS-UTILS 1.8 is an important update to these user-space programs for making and managing EROFS file-systems. With EROFS-UTILS 1.8 there is now multi-threaded compression support with the mkfs.erofs utility. Another big feature is now supporting the Intel IAA hardware accelerator using the QPL driver for those running modern Xeon Scalable systems. A third important change with EROFS-UTILS 1.8 is having initial support for Zstandard (Zstd) compression.

The updated utilities also add support for multi-threading to EROFSFUSE, mkfs.erofs can now support incremental builds, various performance improvements to mkfs.erofs, and other fixes and improvements.

Moving forward the EROFS developers are planning to continue working on incremental builds support, more multi-threading work for this read-only file-system creation, and compressed data deduplication.

More details on the EROFS-UTILS 1.8 changes via the release announcement.
