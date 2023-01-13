KDE This Week: "Pretty Juicy In The Eye Candy Department"

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 14 January 2023 at 06:10 AM EST. Add A Comment
KDE --
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual Saturday weekly recap to highlight all of the interesting KDE desktop developments for the past week.

Graham summarized this week's KDE changes as "pretty juicy in the eye candy department as we ramp up in the new year." Some of the KDE highlights for this week of some of the new material that was merged:

- The Elisa music player's header can now be manually resized to consume less space -- or collapsed completely.

- Elisa's "frequently played" view now is based on each song's play count rather than a more complex algorithm used previously.

- The "Add Command" entry dialog on the Shortcuts page now has a button to select a script file from disk rather than manually typing it.

- KRunner, Kickoff, and other KRunner-powered search interfaces can now convert between different units of measurement for fabric weights.

- For "Picture of the Day" Wallpapers there is now a warning for providers that might use "not safe for work" (NSFW) images as their pictures of the day.

- Un-sandboxed remote apps now have access to the same screen choosing and permission system of sandboxed apps.

- One of the most "common random-seeming crashes" for the KWin compositor has now been fixed.

- Fixing a bug that could cause KWin to freeze when resizing certain windows in the Plasma Wayland session.

- Improvements to the notification activation infrastructure in the Plasma Wayland session.

- Fixing "a whole mess of issues" within KDE's System Monitor that could cause NVIDIA GPUs to stop showing data after a recent driver update.

More details on this week's KDE changes via Nate's blog.
Add A Comment
Related News
KDE Kicks Off 2023 With UI Refinements, More Fixes
KDE Ends Out 2022 With More Features & Fixes
KDE Developers Work On More Fixes & Features For Christmas Week
KDE Lands Wayland Fractional Scaling Support
KDE Plasma 5.27 To Provide Better Multi-Monitor Support
KDE Frameworks 5.101 Released - Development Now Focuses On KDE Frameworks 6
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
OpenZFS Lands A Very Nice Performance Optimization
A Developer Hopes To Restore GCC's Java Front-End
A Prominent Linux Kernel Developer Re-Joins AMD
OBS Studio 29 Released With AV1 Encode Additions, Upward Compression Filter
Ubuntu's Real-Time Kernel Approaching GA Status
Linux Preparing To Disable Drivers For Microsoft's RNDIS Protocol
The Linux OS Originally Known As Lindows Is Out With Linspire 12 Alpha
Linux 4.9.337 Released To End Out The 2016 LTS Series