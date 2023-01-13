Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
KDE This Week: "Pretty Juicy In The Eye Candy Department"
Graham summarized this week's KDE changes as "pretty juicy in the eye candy department as we ramp up in the new year." Some of the KDE highlights for this week of some of the new material that was merged:
- The Elisa music player's header can now be manually resized to consume less space -- or collapsed completely.
- Elisa's "frequently played" view now is based on each song's play count rather than a more complex algorithm used previously.
- The "Add Command" entry dialog on the Shortcuts page now has a button to select a script file from disk rather than manually typing it.
- KRunner, Kickoff, and other KRunner-powered search interfaces can now convert between different units of measurement for fabric weights.
- For "Picture of the Day" Wallpapers there is now a warning for providers that might use "not safe for work" (NSFW) images as their pictures of the day.
- Un-sandboxed remote apps now have access to the same screen choosing and permission system of sandboxed apps.
- One of the most "common random-seeming crashes" for the KWin compositor has now been fixed.
- Fixing a bug that could cause KWin to freeze when resizing certain windows in the Plasma Wayland session.
- Improvements to the notification activation infrastructure in the Plasma Wayland session.
- Fixing "a whole mess of issues" within KDE's System Monitor that could cause NVIDIA GPUs to stop showing data after a recent driver update.
More details on this week's KDE changes via Nate's blog.