KDE Implements More Wayland Bits, Lowers Bug Count To Match Plasma 5 Stability

"Notably, we’re back to only 30 15-minute Plasma bugs — the lowest level since February of this year right before Plasma 6 was launched! Essentially, having regained the level of stability we had at the end of Plasma 5 in only 6 months, we’re super well positioned to drive this even further in the coming months. With Plasma 6 offering both stability and features, who says you can’t have it all?"

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly recap that highlights all of the interesting KDE desktop changes to have landed over the past week.Nate Graham has talked up Plasma 6 reaching the level of stability where Plasma 5 ended. This basis is on hitting only thirty 15-minute Plasma bugs remaining. Graham argued:Some of the other KDE accomplishments for this week include:- The Plasma weather widget adding a "feels like" temperature indicator.- UI improvements to KDE System Settings as part of modernizing it. This work includes landing a redesign of the System Settings' keyboard page, the Thunderbolt page, and various other elements of the KDE System Settings area.