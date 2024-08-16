KDE Implements More Wayland Bits, Lowers Bug Count To Match Plasma 5 Stability

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 17 August 2024 at 06:28 AM EDT. 27 Comments
KDE
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly recap that highlights all of the interesting KDE desktop changes to have landed over the past week.

Nate Graham has talked up Plasma 6 reaching the level of stability where Plasma 5 ended. This basis is on hitting only thirty 15-minute Plasma bugs remaining. Graham argued:
"Notably, we’re back to only 30 15-minute Plasma bugs — the lowest level since February of this year right before Plasma 6 was launched! Essentially, having regained the level of stability we had at the end of Plasma 5 in only 6 months, we’re super well positioned to drive this even further in the coming months. With Plasma 6 offering both stability and features, who says you can’t have it all?"

Some of the other KDE accomplishments for this week include:

- The Plasma weather widget adding a "feels like" temperature indicator.

- UI improvements to KDE System Settings as part of modernizing it. This work includes landing a redesign of the System Settings' keyboard page, the Thunderbolt page, and various other elements of the KDE System Settings area.

KDE system settings


- Fixed pasting text into XWayland-based apps thanks to a KWin fix.

- Plasma 6.2 adds support for rendering intents and black point compensation to KWin's Wayland color management code.

- KWin now supports the alpha-modifier Wayland protocol for Plasma 6.2.

- A fix when using Qt 6.8 to avoid icon bluriness.

- Improvements to the KDE Human Interface Guidelines.

More details on these changes over on Nate's blog.
27 Comments
Related News
KDE Plasma 6.3 Sees More Feature Work, One More Crash Fix For KWin
KDE Developers Spent The Week Fixing Bugs & Polishing
KDE's Info Center Now Shows Multi-GPU Information, Plasma 6.3 Bringing UI Refinements
KDE Will Nicely Notify You When Apps Are Being Killed Due To Out-Of-Memory
KDE Plasma 6.3 To Improve XWayland Window Resizing
KDE Fixing Many Bugs, Prepping New Plasma 6.3 Features
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ReiserFS Has Been Deleted From The Linux Kernel
Linux CoC Announces Decision Following Recent Bcachefs Drama
Bcachefs Changes Rejected Reportedly Due To CoC, Kernel Future "Uncertain"
Red Hat & Microsoft Bringing RHEL To WSL
Linux 6.12 Released With Real-Time Capabilities, Sched_Ext, More AMD RDNA4 & More
Many Networking Changes In Linux 6.13 - One Line Of Code Helping WireGuard Performance
Google Engineer Proposes "Page Detective" As New Kernel Debugging Tool
FreeCAD 1.0 Released With UI/UX Improvements, New Materials System