KDE Rolling Out SVG-Based Cursor Themes, Performance Improvements

KDE developers remain very busy this summer working toward the Plasma 6.2 release with exciting new features.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly recap of all the interesting KDE desktop and app developments. Highlights this week include:

- KDE has added support for SVG-based cursor themes to allow for "beautiful sharp cursors at any size." KDE is looking at making this SVG-based cursor themes a cross-desktop specification "in the near future". This SVG-based cursor theme support is a great move and will be part of Plasma 6.2. Great move and excellent finally seeing more work on SVG-based cursors happening as it makes a lot of sense.

- KDE has also merged support for the cross-desktop thumbnailer specification.

- Plasma now allows hiding of clocks from the login and lock screens.

- KDE's Breeze Light and Breeze Dark styles now respect your system-wide accent color.

- Plasma 6.1.4 fixes an Intel + NVIDIA hybrid GPU configuration that led to a noticeable frame drop issue.

- Discover's search feature is now much faster.

- Much faster system performance when using ICC color profiles.

- Plasma 6.2 will allow video players to more likely trigger KWin's direct-to-scan-out functionality for better efficiency.

More details on the KDE work this week via Nate's blog.
