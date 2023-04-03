Debian 12's Installer Reaches RC1 Status

3 April 2023
The Debian Installer for the upcoming Debian 12 "Bookworm" release has reached its release candidate phase.

The Debian Installer is getting into shape for the Debian 12. 0release due out this year. Following earlier test releases of the Debian Installer, today marks the first release candidate of this installer support for Bookworm.

Debian Installer Bookworm RC 1 continues to make improvements around Debian's revamped firmware handling policy, various fixes, a number of architecture-specific updartes, and other changes to ready the installer for Debian 12.0. Much of the work in RC1 is about continuing to refine the firmware handling.

Debian 12 graphical installer


At the moment there are known issues with the Debian 12 installer around encrypted LVM possibly failing for low-memory systems as well as the "guided - use entire disk and setup LVM" partitioning mode being broken for UEFI systems.

More details on today's RC1 release via debian-boot.
