Intel's ControlFlag 1.2 Released To Use AI To Provide Full Support For Spotting C++ Bugs

Last year Intel open-sourced the ControlFlag project for using machine learning to uncover bugs within code. With today's ControlFlag 1.2 release, C++ is now a fully supported language for this AI-driven project for uncovering bugs within arbitrary code-bases.
Following the open-source announcement of ControlFlag, Intel in November released ControlFlag 1.0 and promoted its AI-driven detection of bugs within C code. C++ code was supported back to its early days but not as well versed as the C language.
Last month ControlFlag 1.1 released with PHP support for similarly using AI to uncover bugs within PHP code. Now today ControlFlag 1.2 is released and it is promoting full support for C++.
The Intel Labs' ControlFlag process.
Tonight's ControlFlag 1.2 release has "full support" for detecting anomalous patterns (bugs) within C++ code in addition to the existing full support for C and PHP code. Both the typical pattern training and inference of C++ code is greatly improved with this release.
Downloads and more details on ControlFlag 1.2 for using AI to help discover C/C++/PHP bugs can be found via the Intel Labs GitHub repository.
