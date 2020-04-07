Linux 5.6 I/O Scheduler Benchmarks: None, Kyber, BFQ, MQ-Deadline
Written by Michael Larabel in Storage on 7 April 2020. Page 1 of 4. 3 Comments

While some Linux distributions are still using MQ-Deadline or Kyber by default for NVMe SSD storage, using no I/O scheduler still tends to perform the best overall for this speedy storage medium.

In curious about the current state of the I/O schedulers with the newly-minted Linux 5.6 kernel, here are benchmarks of no I/O scheduler against MQ-Deadline, Kyber, BFQ, and BFQ low-latency. This round of tests were done on the high performance Corsair Force MP600 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD while similar tests are still being conducted on SATA SSDs and HDDs off Linux 5.6.

Via the Phoronix Test Suite a wide variety of Linux storage benchmarks were carried out for looking at the impact of the I/O schedulers.


