EXT4 vs. XFS vs. Btrfs vs. F2FS With Linux 4.15 Comparing KPTI/Retpoline
The latest in our benchmarking with KPTI and Retpoline for Meltdown and Spectre mitigation is comparing the performance of the EXT4, XFS, Btrfs and F2FS file-systems with and without these features enabled while using the Linux 4.15 development kernel.

From the dual Xeon Gold 6138 Tyan 1U server, the performance of these four mainline Linux file-systems were compared with KPTI and full Retpoline protection with the Retpoline Underflow patches applied for Skylake and then when booting this same kernel build with spectre_v2=off and pti=off for turning off Retpoline and KPTI protection.

The EXT4/XFS/Btrfs/F2FS file-systems were tested with a Toshiba TR-150 120GB SATA 3.0 SSD. The host was Ubuntu 17.10 x86_64 with our custom built Linux 4.15-rc8 kernel.


