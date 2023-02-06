Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.3 Preparing Support For Arm's Scalable Matrix Extension 2 (SME2)
While it's still not too common finding SVE/SVE2 Arm SoCs or even more so for SME that was announced in 2021 for Armv9-A as a superset of SVE2, Arm is already pushing ahead with mainline kernel support for SME 2/2.1. Scalable Matrix Extension Version 2 and 2.1 add the ZT0 register and new architectural state over SME Version 1 that is already supported by the mainline kernel since Linux 5.19.
There have been the Linux kernel SME 2/2.1 patches floating around the mailing list the past few months for review while now they look set for introduction in Linux 6.3.
Via ARM64's Git tree is a for-next/sme2 branch created toward the end of January and carrying the various SME 2/2.1 patches. With it now going the way of "for-next", it should be ready for sending in when the Linux 6.3 merge window opens later this month -- in two weeks. So at least the kernel-side enablement around Scalable Matrix Extension 2 is ready well in advance of SoCs with this capability.