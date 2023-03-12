Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Linux 5.15.101 LTS Released To Fix Broken Intel Graphics At Boot
Linux 5.15.101 LTS is out this Sunday morning with one patch: reverting a patch that landed back in Linux 5.15.99, "drm/i915: Don't use BAR mappings for ring buffers with LLC." That two line patch ended up regressing systems with Intel graphics, at least widespread issues were reported for laptops with Intel integrated graphics.
The broken Intel graphics were quickly spotted on Linux 5.15 LTS based distributions like Alpine Linux and Manjaro Linux. Users began reporting a blank display when trying to boot the prior Linux 5.15 LTS point releases when Intel graphics, with bug reports appearing in the Alpine Linux bug tracker, the kernel mailing list, and the upstream Intel driver bug report over the black/empty screen during boot.
So if you upgraded to the latest Linux 5.15 LTS point release this past week and are now having a blank screen on boot with Intel graphics, go forth and ensure you upgrade to Linux 5.15.101 for the fix or to otherwise bypass this issue.