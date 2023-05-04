Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
GPUOpen's Render Pipeline Shaders 1.1 Released With Linux Support
The GPUOpen RPS SDK is intended to make render graphs more accessible and to lead to more efficient memory use. AMD's original announcement outlined the aim of this SDK and also one of their convenient graphics:
With the Render Pipeline Shaders 1.1 release they have added native Linux support to their base library and the RPSL compiler. There is also now support for dynamically loading Vulkan functions, fixes for MinGW support, and a variety of other fixes.
Downloads and more details on the AMD/GPUOpen RPS 1.1 SDK release via GPUOpen.com and the code is open-source on GitHub though the used license is an "AMD Internal Evaluation License."