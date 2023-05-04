GPUOpen's Render Pipeline Shaders 1.1 Released With Linux Support

At the end of last year AMD's GPUOpen group released the Render Pipeline Shaders "RPS" SDK for graphics applications and engines leveraging Direct3D 12 or Vulkasn as an open-source render graph framework. On Wednesday the Render Pipeline Shaders SDK 1.1 was released and is complemented by Linux support.

The GPUOpen RPS SDK is intended to make render graphs more accessible and to lead to more efficient memory use. AMD's original announcement outlined the aim of this SDK and also one of their convenient graphics:

AMD RPS SDK graphic


With the Render Pipeline Shaders 1.1 release they have added native Linux support to their base library and the RPSL compiler. There is also now support for dynamically loading Vulkan functions, fixes for MinGW support, and a variety of other fixes.

Downloads and more details on the AMD/GPUOpen RPS 1.1 SDK release via GPUOpen.com and the code is open-source on GitHub though the used license is an "AMD Internal Evaluation License."
