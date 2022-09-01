Richard Stallman Announces GNU C Language Reference Manual

GNU founder Richard Stallman has recently been working on crafting a GNU C Language introduction and reference manual.

Stallman announced today the release of the GNU C Language Introduction & Reference Manual for covering the GNU extensions to the C programming language.

The manual is written as Texi files and is published under the GNU Free Documentation License, v1.3+.
This manual explains the C language for use with the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) on the GNU/Linux system and other systems. We refer to this dialect as GNU C. If you already know C, you can use this as a reference manual.

If you understand basic concepts of programming but know nothing about C, you can read this manual sequentially from the beginning to learn the C language.

If you are a beginner to programming, we recommend you first learn a language with automatic garbage collection and no explicit pointers, rather than starting with C. Good choices include Lisp, Scheme, Python and Java. C's explicit pointers mean that programmers must be careful to avoid certain kinds of errors.

Those interested can see Stallman's announcement while this new manual is found via this Git repository.
