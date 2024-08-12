GCC 15 Merges Initial Support For Intel AVX10.2 Support

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 12 August 2024 at 06:48 AM EDT. 3 Comments
GNU
As a follow up to the article from a few weeks ago of Intel publishing the AVX10.2 specifications and posting GCC compiler patches for that next iteration of AVX10, the initial support was merged today into the GNU Compiler Collection.

GCC 15 that will debut as stable in early 2025 now carries preliminary support for AVX10.2-256 and AVX10.2-512. The initial support is wired up with the -mavx10.2, -mavx10.2-256, and -mavx10.2-512 compiler flags. More AVX10.2 patches for additional new instructions remain a work in progress but that too will likely all be wrapped up by the time GCC 15 feature development concludes toward the end of the calendar year.

AVX10.2 flags in GCC


AVX10.2 is coming with future Intel processors and is notable in that it's the first AVX10 version that will be found on both Intel P cores and E cores. AVX10.2 adds new AVX10 BF16 instructions, compare scalar FP with enhanced eflags, new convert instructions, integer and FP16 VNNI media new instructions, new min/max instructions, and saturating convert instructions.

AVX10 generations


As of this morning the initial AVX10.2 support is merged in GCC Git. This follows LLVM/Clang earlier in the month also seeing initial AVX10.2 support land for LLVM 20 that will also be out in the early months of 2025.

Kudos to Intel as always for their very punctual open-source compiler upstreaming work for new CPU targets and ISA additions as well as all of their other open-source toolchain contributions from new features to performance tuning.
3 Comments
Related News
GNU Binutils 2.43 Released With Intel APX Assembler Preparations & More
GCC 14.2 Compiler Brings Latest Fixes - Including Adjustments For AMD Zen 4 / Zen 5
GNU C Library 2.40 Released With New C23 Features & New Performance Tunables
GCC On AArch64 Handles Rewriting "-march=native" To "-mcpu=native"
GCC Git Adjusts Unaligned Load/Store Costs For AMD Zen 4 & Zen 5
GNU Debugger GDB 15.1 Brings Better Python Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Open-Source AMD GPU Implementation Of CUDA "ZLUDA" Has Been Taken Down
Linux Will Be Able To Boot ~0.035 Seconds Faster With One Line Kernel Patch
GhostWrite Vulnerability Affects RISC-V CPU, Mitigating Takes A ~77% Performance Hit
Rust-Written Redox OS Now Has A Working Web Server
NVMe 2.1 Specifications Published With New Capabilities
Linux 6.12 To Drop Old Code That Slows Down CPU Frequency Polling
The Open-Source AMD GPU Linux Kernel Graphics Driver Nears 5.8 Million Lines
System76 Releases COSMIC Alpha Desktop - It's Looking Quite Interesting