AMD Releases AOMP 15.0-3 Compiler
Not to be confused with AOCC as their LLVM/Clang compiler carrying the latest Zen CPU patches, AOMP is from the graphics side of the house to deliver their latest OpenMP offloading support for Radeon GPUs / Instinct accelerators.
AOMP is part of the ROCm software collection and aimed to deliver the latest Radeon/Instinct OpenMP offloading support until the patches are eventually upstreamed into mainline LLVM.
AOMP 15.0-3 was released on Monday as their newest version tracking LLVM/Clang 15.0 but now that LLVM/Clang 16.0 upstream is the next feature version, AMD will be adapting that for AOMP 16.0-0 moving forward.
In addition to AOMP 15.0-3 re-basing against LLVM Git upstream as of the end of July, there are a few AMD changes included in this update. Most significant is switching to their new OpenMP device run-time library (DeviceRTL) by default.
AOMP 15.0-3 adds new DeviceRTL APIs for optimized cross-team reduction but as for the new default OpenMP DeviceRTL, I haven't been able to find any other concise information on this new implementation. Other AOMP 15.0-3 work includes Clang code generation improvements for using the new optimized cross-team reduction APIs, Flang Fortran compiler support to use the new DeviceRTL, and other updates.
More details on AOMP 15.0-3 along with binaries for CentOS / RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise, and Ubuntu are available from GitHub.