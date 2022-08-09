AMD Releases AOMP 15.0-3 Compiler

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 9 August 2022
AMD engineers have released an updated version of AOMP, their LLVM/Clang downstream that carries the company's latest patches around OpenMP offloading to Radeon GPUs.

Not to be confused with AOCC as their LLVM/Clang compiler carrying the latest Zen CPU patches, AOMP is from the graphics side of the house to deliver their latest OpenMP offloading support for Radeon GPUs / Instinct accelerators.


AOMP is part of the ROCm software collection and aimed to deliver the latest Radeon/Instinct OpenMP offloading support until the patches are eventually upstreamed into mainline LLVM.


AOMP 15.0-3 was released on Monday as their newest version tracking LLVM/Clang 15.0 but now that LLVM/Clang 16.0 upstream is the next feature version, AMD will be adapting that for AOMP 16.0-0 moving forward.

In addition to AOMP 15.0-3 re-basing against LLVM Git upstream as of the end of July, there are a few AMD changes included in this update. Most significant is switching to their new OpenMP device run-time library (DeviceRTL) by default.

AOMP 15.0-3 adds new DeviceRTL APIs for optimized cross-team reduction but as for the new default OpenMP DeviceRTL, I haven't been able to find any other concise information on this new implementation. Other AOMP 15.0-3 work includes Clang code generation improvements for using the new optimized cross-team reduction APIs, Flang Fortran compiler support to use the new DeviceRTL, and other updates.

More details on AOMP 15.0-3 along with binaries for CentOS / RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise, and Ubuntu are available from GitHub.
