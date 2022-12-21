Happy Holidays If you have enjoyed reading the new and original content on Phoronix each and every day this year, consider showing your support by the end of year / holiday deal on Phoronix Premium. Phoronix Premium helps make operations possible while you get to enjoy ad-free viewing and multi-page articles on a single page. There have been more than 2,800 news articles and 185+ Linux hardware reviews written this year by your's truly, but unfortunately, operations remain difficult driven by extreme ad-block use.
Linux MGLRU Results Are Looking Great On Ampere Altra
Most of the benchmarks of MGLRU have been on x86_64 hardware given its popularity but there has also been many tests of the Multi-Gen LRU on embedded Arm hardware too given the limited memory capacities. As another interesting target, Yu Zhao of Google has shared some benchmarks of Ampere Altra AArch64 server processors with MGLRU on/off.
With some Node.js testing and using Ampere Altra server processors, with MGLRU enabled Yu Zhao found an 88% improvement in throughput / number of requests being sustained. One socket saw a 55% boost and the other a 98% boost in this Node.js testing while also helping the latency too.
Those interested in these MGLRU benchmarks on the Linux AArch64 server hardware can find them on the kernel mailing list. While MGLRU premiered in Linux 6.1, further improvements are still being worked on for the Linux kernel.