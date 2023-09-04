Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Partial SMT Enablement Support Lands For Linux 6.6
This partial SMT enablement run-time control support via sysfs has been led by IBM. IBM POWER processors can allow up to 16-way SMT although 4 and 8 threads per core is more common on that front. At boot-time the Linux kernel can already control how many threads per core to bring-up but for those manipulating the SMT configuration at run-time the sysfs interface is extended to allow for only partial SMT enablement.
Linux 6.6 allows writing an integer to /sys/devices/system/cpu/smt/control for controlling the number of SMT threads per core to enable rather than simply toggling it on/off.
More details on this partial SMT enablement run-time control for Linux 6.6 via the smp/core pull.