Partial SMT Enablement Support Lands For Linux 6.6

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 4 September 2023 at 06:03 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
As part of the "smp/core" changes that were merged last week for the Linux 6.6 kernel, partial SMT enablement landed for processors that support more than two threads per physical core to allow greater run-time control over just how many threads to enable.

This partial SMT enablement run-time control support via sysfs has been led by IBM. IBM POWER processors can allow up to 16-way SMT although 4 and 8 threads per core is more common on that front. At boot-time the Linux kernel can already control how many threads per core to bring-up but for those manipulating the SMT configuration at run-time the sysfs interface is extended to allow for only partial SMT enablement.

POWER8 CPU


Linux 6.6 allows writing an integer to /sys/devices/system/cpu/smt/control for controlling the number of SMT threads per core to enable rather than simply toggling it on/off.

More details on this partial SMT enablement run-time control for Linux 6.6 via the smp/core pull.
2 Comments
Related News
Printk Cleanups Ready For Linux 6.6 - Stepping Towards Threaded/Atomic Console Printing
Linux 6.6 Unconditionally Enables x86 CPU Microcode Loading Support
Linux 6.6 Graphics Drivers: NVK uAPI, New AMD GPUs, More Meteor Lake, CI Support
GenPD Subsystem Posted For Linux 6.6 - Torvalds Wonders What The Heck Is "GenPD"
Linux Sysctl Cleaning To Eventually Erase ~64 Bytes Of Bloat Per Array
EEVDF Scheduler Merged For Linux 6.6, Intel Hybrid Cluster Scheduling Re-Introduced
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.6 To Better Protect Against The Illicit Behavior Of NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver
Linux 6.5 Last Minute Fixes A Performance Regression - 34% Drop In A Micro-Benchmark
AMD Open-Source GPU Kernel Driver Above 5 Million Lines, Entire Linux Kernel At 34.8 Million
ReiserFS Officially Declared "Obsolete"
SELinux In Linux 6.6 Removes References To Its Origins At The US NSA
Linux 6.5 Released With AMD P-State EPP Default, USB4 v2, MIDI 2.0 & More Hardware Bits
Firefox 117 Available With Local Automated Translation Support
XFS Begins Landing Online Repair, New Release Manager Takes Over