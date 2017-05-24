Wayland's XDG-Shell Preparing For Stable

Wayland developer Jonas Ådahl is preparing to promote the XDG-Shell interface from unstable to stable.
Now that XDG-Shell has been used by multiple desktop environments and has gone through six versions, Jonas believes this protocol has reached a point for stability. XDG-Shell is the protocol for managing surfaces under Wayland compositors.
Jonas is hoping to see XDG-Shell graduate to being a stable interface but there are some minor modifications still desired to the protocol prior to declaring it stable. When it is declared stable, new features will still be added as long as it doesn't break backward compatibility. Jonas elaborated, "So in other words, proposing to make xdg_shell stable does not mean it defines everything that needs to be defined; it means that it defines the bare minimum a compositor must implement to support clients that use xdg_shell in a way that can be extended in the future. If there is something missing for implementing a certain feature, that is expected; if there is something that makes extending the protocol to implement a certain feature impossible, that should be fixed."
More details via this mailing list thread.
