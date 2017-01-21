Vpp / Vulkan++: Yet Another Vulkan C++ Abstraction Library

For C++ developers, the Vulkan space is quite vibrant as aside from the official Vulkan-Hpp C++ library there are a growing number of abstraction layers for Vulkan C++ development.
There have been multiple Vulkan C++ abstraction layers we've seen in less than the past year that Vulkan 1.0 has been around. Some notable examples include NVIDIA's VkHLF and Google's Vulkan CPP Library along with a lot of lesser known Vulkan C++ libs.
Another one of the newer ones is VPP. This library is aiming for "modern C++ Vulkan abstraction" and is licensed under the MIT-like Boost License and focuses upon making Vulkan programming in C++ more convenient and less repetitive. Check out that GitHub link if you are looking at new options for Vulkan and C++ development.
Any other interesting Vulkan projects I've missed covering? Let me know.
