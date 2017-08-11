VkNeo: Open-Source Doom 3 Now Has A Vulkan Renderer
A few days back I wrote about an open-source Vulkan renderer coming for Doom 3, yes, the classic id Software video game. That Vulkan renderer for the id Tech 4 engine is now available.

Dustin Land of id Software has been working on the "vkNeo" project in his spare/personal time as a Vulkan renderer for Doom 3 BFG / idTech4, which was open-sourced a few years back. This is along the same lines as the vkQuake open-source port of the original Quake to running on Vulkan.


Doom 3 can easily run on nearly any modern PC these days with its classic OpenGL renderer, but now with Vulkan the game can run at 500+ frames per second in simple areas or 150~300 FPS in the more demanding areas of this first person shooter.

The Doom 3 Vulkan code was open-sourced over night via vkDOOM3 on GitHub for those interested. Land commented, " It was written as an example of how to use Vulkan for writing something more sizable than simple recipes. It covers topics such as General Setup, Proper Memory & Resource Allocation, Synchronization, Pipelines, etc."

How much code did it take to write for a Vulkan renderer for Doom 3? The commit diff adding the Vulkan code comes in at 602,265 lines, including blank/comment lines and that also includes some shaders/SPIR-V and plenty of header files.

Do note that VkNeo/vkDoom3 is listed as Windows-only for now. But fear not as Robert Beckebans has already communicated he plans to pull this Vulkan renderer into his RBDOOM-3-BFG code-base, which does support Linux (and working benchmarking support too) and has seen commits as recently as two weeks ago. RBDOOM-3-BFG is one of the rare progressing open-source projects around the open Doom 3 code-base with ioDoom3 sadly not having seen any commits in about two years. Another open-source Doom 3 code-base with Linux support that has at least seen commits back in April is Dhewm3. Once there is working Vulkan Doom 3 on Linux, there will be some benchmarking for fun.
