Vulkan-CPU Gets Working Vertex Shaders, Hopes To Have Something On-Screen Soon
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 19 August 2017 at 07:05 AM EDT. Add A Comment
While Google Summer of Code is quickly drawing to an end, student developer Jacob Lifshay remains hard at work on the Vulkan-CPU project to have a CPU-based implementation of the Vulkan API.

Last week he began working on the graphics pipeline and now for this weekend he has initial support for vertex shaders working. His code has also begun converting SPIR-V's debug information to the LLVM format so that shaders can be debugged as if they were C programs in a debugger.

Now he says he plans to start implementing fragment shaders and images. His latest goal is to have something that "shows on the screen" by the end of the GSoC period later this month. Fortunately, Jacob says he plans on continuing work on this full-time after GSoC and until his school starts. After that, however, it will be when time allows.

More details on GitHub.
