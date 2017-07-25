Vulkan CPU Implementation Still Working On LLVM Code Generation
25 July 2017
Jacob Lifshay is the GSoC student developer spending his summer working on a Vulkan software renderer to basically serve as a CPU-based implementation of Vulkan using LLVM. He continues hard at work on trying to make this a working reality.

Lifshay's latest challenge has been working on LLVM IR generating code from SPIR-V. The SPIR-V capabilities he's initially working to handle are matrix, shader, input attachment, sampled 1D, image 1D, sampled buffer, image buffer, image query, derivative control, and int64 support.

Those curious about the ongoing status of Jacob's work can see Jake's development blog. It will be interesting to see how far this project gets by the end of the summer and hopefully if it continues past the official GSoC period. It's certainly great to see so much tooling and usage of Vulkan/SPIR-V around LLVM so hopefully it will see a bright future ahead.
