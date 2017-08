Vulkan 1.0.59 is now available this weekend as the latest minor update to this high-performance graphics API.As usual, the bulk of this Vulkan 1.0.x point release is made up of document clarification/fixes to the text. Of those changes, nothing too notable stands out for Vulkan 1.0.59 but there is one new extension.New to Vulkan 1.0.59 is. This extension adds support for SPIR-V's EXT_shader_stencil_export extension to provide a means by which a shader can generate a stencil reference value per invocation.As always, the latest version of the Vulkan documentation can be viewed via Khronos.org registry