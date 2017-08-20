Vulkan 1.0.59 is now available this weekend as the latest minor update to this high-performance graphics API.
As usual, the bulk of this Vulkan 1.0.x point release is made up of document clarification/fixes to the text. Of those changes, nothing too notable stands out for Vulkan 1.0.59 but there is one new extension.
New to Vulkan 1.0.59 is VK_EXT_shader_stencil_export. This extension adds support for SPIR-V's EXT_shader_stencil_export extension to provide a means by which a shader can generate a stencil reference value per invocation.
As always, the latest version of the Vulkan documentation can be viewed via Khronos.org registry.
