Vulkan 1.0.59 Released With Shader Stencil Export
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 20 August 2017 at 08:02 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VULKAN
Vulkan 1.0.59 is now available this weekend as the latest minor update to this high-performance graphics API.

As usual, the bulk of this Vulkan 1.0.x point release is made up of document clarification/fixes to the text. Of those changes, nothing too notable stands out for Vulkan 1.0.59 but there is one new extension.

New to Vulkan 1.0.59 is VK_EXT_shader_stencil_export. This extension adds support for SPIR-V's EXT_shader_stencil_export extension to provide a means by which a shader can generate a stencil reference value per invocation.

As always, the latest version of the Vulkan documentation can be viewed via Khronos.org registry.
