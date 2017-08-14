The Khronos Group has kicked off the week by releasing Vulkan 1.0.58 as the latest minor update to this high-performance graphics API.
Vulkan 1.0.58 has a handful of documentation corrections / updates / clarifications. Vulkan 1.0.58 also has one new extension: VK_EXT_shader_viewport_index_layer.
VK_EXT_shader_viewport_index_layer adds support for the SPIR-V SPV_EXT_shader_viewport_index_layer extension in Vulkan. This allows variables with the layer and viewport index built-ins to be exported from vertex and tessellation shaders.
Overall a pretty tiny update but just rather routine for the Vulkan crew with issuing documentation updates frequently. The latest Vulkan documentation can be obtained from the Khronos.org registry.
Add A Comment