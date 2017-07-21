Vulkan 1.0.56 Brings One New Extension, Fixes
Khronos' SIGGRAPH announcements are coming up in just over one week but today we have the Vulkan 1.0.56 release.

Vulkan 1.0.56 is now available as the latest point release in short order since the feature-packaged 1.0.54 debut.

Vulkan 1.0.56 brings one new extension: VK_EXT_depth_range_unrestricted. Other changes in Vulkan 1.0.56 include adding the KHX (Khronos experimental) author tag and other document clarifications and corrections.

The new VK_EXT_depth_range_unrestricted extension was engineered by NVIDIA and it removes 0.0-1.0 restrictions on the view port, pipeline depth stencil, and clear depth stencil values.

The latest Vulkan documentation can be fetched from GitHub.
