As expected given NVIDIA's Vulkan beta driver update earlier today, Vulkan 1.0.53 is now available.Vulkan 1.0.53 does have a number of document clarifications and fixes, but most exciting is a handful of new extensions. The new ones to Vulkan 1.0.53 are VK_AMD_gpu_shader_int16, VK_EXT_blend_operation_advanced, VK_EXT_sampler_filter_minmax, and VK_NV_framebuffer_mixed_samples.VK_AMD_gpu_shader_int16 adds support for the SPV_AMD_gpU-shader_iut16 extension to Vulkan. This is about exposing an int16 data type for Vulkan.VK_EXT_blend_operation_advanced adds new "advanced" blending operations for color blending.VK_EXT_sampler_filter_minmax adds a new sampler parameter to let applications produce a filtered texel value using a component-wise min/max of the texels that would be averaged.VK_NV_framebuffer_mixed_samples allows multi-sample rendering with a raster and depth/stencil count greater than the color sample count.Aside from the INT16 work, the other new Vulkan extensions were fostered by NVIDIA developers.The Vulkan 1.0.53 documentation is available via Vulkan-Docs It will be interesting to see if there is a big Vulkan update for SIGGRAPH at the end of July... Perhaps finally solidifying some of the recent extensions currently marked as experimental? Vulkan-Next material? We'll have to wait and see, just one more month.