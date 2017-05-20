Vulkan 1.0.50 is now available as the latest point release to the specification for this high-performance, cross-platform graphics API.
The lone new extension to Vulkan 1.0.50 is VK_AMD_texture_gather_bias_lod. The VK_AMD_texture_gather_bias_lod extension is representing support for the equivalent SPIR-V extension and allows an application/game to query what formats can be used with this new SPIR-V extension. In turn, the extension lets applications "specify a bias applied to the implicit level of detail, or the explicit level of detail to use for texture gather operations."
VK_AMD_texture_gather_bias_lod is new to Vulkan 1.0.50 along with a GitHub issue correction and several clean-ups/fixes to other issues opened internally with Khronos. The latest Vulkan documentation can be cloned via its GitHub repository.
Add A Comment