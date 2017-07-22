D3D9 Shaders To SPIR-V For Vulkan Is Being Worked On By VK9

It's been a while since last reporting on VK9 as the independent effort to run Direct3D 9.0 over the Vulkan graphics API while this weekend the lead developer of this open-source project has issued a new update.
Christopher Schaefer, the primary developer behind VK9, has continued making progress while he hasn't had many milestones to report on recently. One of the bigger items that has kept him busy lately is working on D3D9 shader support. For VK9's shader support, he's working on converting Direct3D 9 shader bytecode into SPIR-V, the IR used by Vulkan (as well as modern OpenCL 2.1+, etc). This obviously is a big milestone to get Direct3D 9 shaders converted into SPIR-V, but he's up for the challenge.
Those curious about this open-source effort can learn more via the VK9 blog.
Add A Comment