Radeon Instinct Accelerators Get Ready To Ship

Not only is AMD getting ready to take on Intel in the server space with their just-launched EPYC 7000 series, they are looking to battle NVIDIA now in the GPU server arena. Following their announcement at the end of last year, Radeon Instinct accelerators for GPU compute servers are getting ready to ship.
AMD's initial line-up of Instinct hardware includes:
Of course, the most interesting is the Radeon Instinct MI25 with its Vega GPU. Fortunately with these Radeon Instinct cards being strictly catered towards compute, AMDGPU DRM's current lack of display support isn't a big deal. These Radeon Instinct accelerators are geared to work with an upcoming release of the open-source ROCm stack.
The Radeon Instinct MI25 accelerator, based on the “Vega” GPU architecture with a 14nm FinFET process, will be the world’s ultimate training accelerator for large-scale machine intelligence and deep learning datacenter applications. The MI25 delivers superior FP16 and FP32 performance in a passively-cooled single GPU server card with 24.6 TFLOPS of FP16 or 12.3 TFLOPS of FP32 peak performance through its 64 compute units (4,096 stream processors). With 16GB of ultra-high bandwidth HBM2 ECC GPU memory and up to 484 GB/s of memory bandwidth, the Radeon Instinct MI25’s design is optimized for massively parallel applications with large datasets for Machine Intelligence and HPC-class system workloads.
The Radeon Instinct MI8 accelerator, harnessing the high-performance, energy-efficiency of the “Fiji” GPU architecture, is a small form factor HPC and inference accelerator with 8.2 TFLOPS of peak FP16|FP32 performance at less than 175W board power and 4GB of High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) on a 512-bit memory interface. The MI8 is well suited for machine learning inference and HPC applications.
The Radeon Instinct MI6 accelerator, based on the acclaimed “Polaris” GPU architecture, is a passively cooled inference accelerator with 5.7 TFLOPS of peak FP16|FP32 performance at 150W peak board power and 16GB of ultra-fast GDDR5 GPU memory on a 256-bit memory interface. The MI6 is a versatile accelerator ideal for HPC and machine learning inference and edge-training deployments.
These accelerators will begin shipping to partners in Q3. Sadly, no word on samples for Linux benchmarking.
