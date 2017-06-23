Vulkan vs. OpenGL With The Radeon RX 470 On An Intel Xeon
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 23 June 2017 at 08:16 AM EDT. 3 Comments
Here is some more complementary data to this week's Vulkan vs. OpenGL On Linux With Core i5, Core i7, Ryzen 7.

With having the Intel Xeon Skylake + Radeon RX 470 box powered up yesterday/today with the latest Linux 4.12 + Mesa 17.2-dev stack for the new Mesa KHR_no_error testing, afterwards I kicked off some fresh benchmarks with that system for OpenGL vs. Vulkan using the Phoronix Test Suite.

So here are those latest numbers with the latest open-source RadeonSI/RADV Linux driver stack as of this week.

Given the still-maturing state of RADV compared against to the mature RadeonSI Gallium3D OpenGL driver that receives a lot of work from AMD, Valve, and the community, there are many cases where the OpenGL performance is still superior, similar to our other recent articles:







But there are areas where the gap is at least closing:


And the occasional areas with good Vulkan support and RADV does well, so it can come ahead of OpenGL on RadeonSI:


What does remain consistent though is the Vulkan usage leading to lower CPU utilization:



Phoronix Premium members, any other interesting Vulkan tests you want to see on the horizon? I do also have some Vulkan CPUFreq/P-State Linux 4.12 fresh tests in the works as well as a CPU core scaling comparison between OpenGL vs. Vulkan, among other interesting Linux hardware benchmarks.
