Here is some more complementary data to this week's Vulkan vs. OpenGL On Linux With Core i5, Core i7, Ryzen 7.
With having the Intel Xeon Skylake + Radeon RX 470 box powered up yesterday/today with the latest Linux 4.12 + Mesa 17.2-dev stack for the new Mesa KHR_no_error testing, afterwards I kicked off some fresh benchmarks with that system for OpenGL vs. Vulkan using the Phoronix Test Suite.
So here are those latest numbers with the latest open-source RadeonSI/RADV Linux driver stack as of this week.
Given the still-maturing state of RADV compared against to the mature RadeonSI Gallium3D OpenGL driver that receives a lot of work from AMD, Valve, and the community, there are many cases where the OpenGL performance is still superior, similar to our other recent articles:
But there are areas where the gap is at least closing:
And the occasional areas with good Vulkan support and RADV does well, so it can come ahead of OpenGL on RadeonSI:
What does remain consistent though is the Vulkan usage leading to lower CPU utilization:
Phoronix Premium members, any other interesting Vulkan tests you want to see on the horizon? I do also have some Vulkan CPUFreq/P-State Linux 4.12 fresh tests in the works as well as a CPU core scaling comparison between OpenGL vs. Vulkan, among other interesting Linux hardware benchmarks.
