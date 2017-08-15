RADV Driver Already Latches Onto Vulkan 1.0.58
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 15 August 2017 at 08:24 AM EDT. 1 Comment
VULKAN --
Vulkan 1.0.58 was released yesterday as the latest minor update to this high-performance graphics API and already Mesa's RADV driver has patches pending.

Granted, Vulkan 1.0.58 was a rather tiny update, but it's great to see the continued progress of the Radeon RADV and Intel ANV Vulkan drivers within Mesa and their continued presence on sticking to the tip of Vulkan maturing. It's much better than seeing some of the past delays of Mesa OpenGL drivers with trying to stick close to the latest specifications and another showing of Vulkan drivers being much lighter than GL drivers.

These five patches sent out overnight make the various updates for Vulkan 1.0.58 and expose the new VK_EXT_shader_viewport_index_layer extension for RADV. Internally RADV was already fitted for this new extension's behavior, so VK_EXT_shader_viewport_index_layer is trivially enabled now.

It should be exciting to see where these open-source Vulkan drivers are at by year's end and how their performance ends up evolving. More ANV/RADV benchmarks coming soon.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
Vulkan 1.0.58 Brings One New Extension
Vulkan-CPU Begins Working On The Graphics Pipeline
VkNeo: Open-Source Doom 3 Now Has A Vulkan Renderer
VKNEO Will Be Released Soon: Doom 3 BFG Over Vulkan
Epic Games Is Planning To Use Vulkan By Default For Unreal Engine On Linux
Vulkan 1.0.57 Released With A Few New Extensions
Popular News
AMD Confirms Linux Performance Marginality Problem Affecting Some, Doesn't Affect Epyc / TR
Firefox 55 Is Ready To Shine With Performance Improvements
AMD Threadripper Is Looking Good, At Least Under Windows
An Ubuntu Kernel Built With The Latest AMDGPU DC Support
Feral Interactive Wants To Know What Linux Game Ports You'd Like Next
VkNeo: Open-Source Doom 3 Now Has A Vulkan Renderer