Vulkan 1.0.58 was released yesterday as the latest minor update to this high-performance graphics API and already Mesa's RADV driver has patches pending.
Granted, Vulkan 1.0.58 was a rather tiny update, but it's great to see the continued progress of the Radeon RADV and Intel ANV Vulkan drivers within Mesa and their continued presence on sticking to the tip of Vulkan maturing. It's much better than seeing some of the past delays of Mesa OpenGL drivers with trying to stick close to the latest specifications and another showing of Vulkan drivers being much lighter than GL drivers.
These five patches sent out overnight make the various updates for Vulkan 1.0.58 and expose the new VK_EXT_shader_viewport_index_layer extension for RADV. Internally RADV was already fitted for this new extension's behavior, so VK_EXT_shader_viewport_index_layer is trivially enabled now.
It should be exciting to see where these open-source Vulkan drivers are at by year's end and how their performance ends up evolving. More ANV/RADV benchmarks coming soon.
