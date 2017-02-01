MythTV 0.28.1 Released
1 February 2017
MythTV 0.28 was released nearly one year ago while today we have the first point release for this once very active open-source DVR/PVR software for HTPCs.

MythTV 0.28.1 has various fixes, improved compatibility with some external libraries, support for A53 captions, the front-end now allows playback of streamed HTTPS files, fixed Raspberry Pi digital audio AC-3 passthrough, other Raspberry Pi fixes, and an assortment of other fixes and minor enhancements.

Those wishing to learn more about this morning's MythTV 0.28.1 release can visit the release notes for all the details.
