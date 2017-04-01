Direct3D 9 Over Vulkan Continues Progressing

It's been a while since hearing anything of the VK9 project: the effort largely by one developer to implement Direct3D 9 over the Vulkan graphics API.
Fortunately, VK9 is still happening and didn't get abandoned like so many other one-man, highly-technical open-source projects. The developer Christopher Schaefer wrote a very brief blog post today explaining that VK9 is still going on but the lack of any recent updates has been over the next milestone being challenging.
What he's currently working on involves supporting texture stages, lights, and materials. This is a more advanced Direct3D 9 code sample he's aiming to support and thus is taking more time to complete compared to the prior more basic D3D9 code samples.
From the brief post, he's expecting another milestone either late this month or in early May. The code for this D3D9 layer over Vulkan can be found via this GitHub repository.
