Ashes of the Singularity Gets Vulkan Port Next Week, Linux Remains M.I.A.
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 16 August 2017 at 08:26 AM EDT.
The high profile real-time strategy game Ashes of the Singularity are seeing their Vulkan port released next week.

Ashes of the Singularity will see their Vulkan renderer debut in their v2.4 update set to be released on 24 August. Sadly, no confirmation yet from Stardock Entertainment about seeing a Linux port following this Vulkan renderer. But this does make the threshold for seeing a Linux port lower as up to now it was bound to DirectX 12. But the Vulkan news is interesting anyhow for me as Ashes was the first game using DirectX 12 and it will be very interesting to see how the performance compares when using this new Vulkan renderer. Curiosity may get the best of me and I may even be tempted to do some of my own DX12 vs. Vulkan tests with the game to see how the performance looks as well as the CPU utilization.

Stardock confirmed earlier this year their Vulkan port doesn't necessarily mean Linux support, but it opens it up for possibly seeing a port in the future.


The Vulkan launch date of the 24th was confirmed yesterday in their forums where they advertise the forthcoming Vulkan support as "reduced CPU load time and the ability to work on other tasks, plus CPU scaling that takes advantage of multiple cores. Vulkan also runs on different OSes (Windows 7, 8, 10), and still receives all of the advantages as if it were running on the latest OS. "

Ashes of the Singularity 2.4 is also getting a free DLC, user-interface improvements, modding work, new in-game features, and other enhancements.
