Given Microsoft's Windows 10 Creators Update earlier this month and the never-ending advancements to the open-source Linux graphics driver stack along with the recent release of Ubuntu 17.04, here are some fresh benchmarks of Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu Linux when running a wide variety of cross-platform games with an AMD Radeon RX 580 and R9 Fury graphics cards.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, GRID Autosport, Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor, The Talos Principle, Tomb Raider, and Total War: WARHAMMER were among the cross-platform games used for this latest Windows 10 vs. Linux gaming comparison. There were also other classic favorites like Unigine Heaven, Unigine Valley, and even OpenArena along with the newest favorite: Unigine Superposition.

The Radeon RX 580 and R9 Fury graphics cards were tested on Windows 10 Creators Update paired with AMD's Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.4.3 as the newest driver available. The driver stack for the Ubuntu 17.04 testing included the stock environment with the Linux 4.10 kernel and Mesa 17.0.1. Additionally, a secondary run was made when manually upgrading to the Linux 4.11 Git kernel and Mesa 17.2-dev via the Padoka PPA.

The same system was used throughout testing with an Intel Core i7 7700K, Samsung 950 PRO 256GB NVMe + 525GB Crucial SSD, MSI Z270-A PRO gaming motherboard, and the RX 580 / R9 Fury graphics cards tested.

