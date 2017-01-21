With GCC7 feature development ending, this week I conducted some benchmarks of the latest GCC 7 snapshot against that of the past three major release series of the GNU Compiler Collection: 6.3.0, 5.4.0, and 4.9.4. All tests were done on Ubuntu Linux x86_64 with an Intel Core i7 6800K processor.

All four GCC releases were built in the same manner (outlined on the PTS system table) and during the testing process the CFLAGS/CXXFLAGS were maintained the same of "-O3 -march=native." All tests were done on the Core i7 6800K Broadwell-E box running Ubuntu 16.04 LTS with the Linux 4.4 kernel.

These dozens of compiler benchmarks were all done in a fully-automated and reproducible manner using the open-source Phoronix Test Suite benchmarking software so let's jump straight to the results.