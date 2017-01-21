GCC 7.0 vs. 6.3 vs. 5.4 vs. 4.9 Compiler Benchmarks On Linux x86_64
Written by Michael Larabel in Software on 21 January 2017. Page 1 of 5. Add A Comment

With GCC7 feature development ending, this week I conducted some benchmarks of the latest GCC 7 snapshot against that of the past three major release series of the GNU Compiler Collection: 6.3.0, 5.4.0, and 4.9.4. All tests were done on Ubuntu Linux x86_64 with an Intel Core i7 6800K processor.

All four GCC releases were built in the same manner (outlined on the PTS system table) and during the testing process the CFLAGS/CXXFLAGS were maintained the same of "-O3 -march=native." All tests were done on the Core i7 6800K Broadwell-E box running Ubuntu 16.04 LTS with the Linux 4.4 kernel.

These dozens of compiler benchmarks were all done in a fully-automated and reproducible manner using the open-source Phoronix Test Suite benchmarking software so let's jump straight to the results.


Add A Comment

Related Articles
Happy New Year! That's A Wrap For 2016 With 3,336 New Articles + 248 Reviews/Featured Articles
NVIDIA vs. AMD OpenCL Linux Benchmarks With Darktable 2.2
Blender & Darktable OpenCL Benchmarks On 13 NVIDIA GPUs
GCC 6.2/7.0 vs. LLVM Clang 3.9/4.0 SVN Compiler Performance
Linux Distributions vs. BSDs With netperf & iperf3 Network Performance
Trending Linux News
PulseAudio 10.0 Officially Released
Google Developers Working On Gaming Protocol For Wayland
Oracle Finally Confirms It's Canning Solaris 12
Gabe Newell's 2017 Reddit AMA: VR, Source 2 Engine, No Linux Answers
PulseAudio 10 Coming Soon, Using Memfd Shared Memory By Default