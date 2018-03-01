Xorgproto 2018.3 Brings RandR Leasing + Non-Desktop Monitors
Xorgproto debuted earlier this month as a centralized package of all X.Org protocol headers that used to be versioned and developed independently. Given the slower development now of the xorg-server and lots of the protocols being intertwined, they are now all bundled together. Tuesday marked the 2018.3 release with the new additions for Keith Packard's SteamVR Linux infrastructure work.

Xorgproto 2018.3 offers up the protocol changes for the X.Org Server work that Keith Packard has been doing on improving the virtual reality head-mounted display (VR HMD) support for Linux systems, particularly around SteamVR. The X.Org protocol changes needed are supporting RandR leasing of outputs and also non-desktop monitor handling, so the VR HMD won't be treated as a conventional display and the Linux desktop systems then attempt to make use of it thinking it's just another HDMI/DP display.

So with this release of xorgproto 2018.3 the protocol changes are there, but the X.Org Server bits have yet to land. But with the protocol changes now being in a released version, hopefully the landing of those changes in xserver Git is imminent. Last week is when Keith sent out the latest X.Org Server patches.

Keith previously landed the kernel-side work for DRM leases as well as non-desktop handling by adding a HTC Vive quirk. As part of this contract work for Valve are also some Vulkan patches for RADV/ANV that have yet to be merged to Mesa but will hopefully be there soon. Hopefully by the end of the year this updated stack will be widely available for improving the usability of VR on Linux.
