Usually X.Org DDX driver releases aren't too notable these days with most of the open-source Linux graphics innovations happening elsewhere in the stack, but for those using the VMware graphics virtualization support available through their different virtualization products, the xf86-video-vmware update out today is on the heavier side.
The xf86-video-vmware 13.3.0 driver update is a long overdue release. In fact, this is the release for VMware where they are finally doing away with the old XWayland and XMir code. That code has been dropped while when it comes to new support they have DRI3 support working now for recent versions of the Mesa code exposing XA version 2.4 and newer.
Also new with this release is providing compatibility against the recent X.Org Server 1.20 release. There have also been a number of bug fixes and other code improvements in this update.
The list of complete changes for the xf86-video-vmware 13.3 update can be found via the xorg mailing list.
1 Comment