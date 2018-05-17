VMware 13.3 X.Org Driver Brings DRI3 With Latest Mesa, X.Org Server 1.20 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 17 May 2018 at 05:23 AM EDT. 1 Comment
X.ORG --
Usually X.Org DDX driver releases aren't too notable these days with most of the open-source Linux graphics innovations happening elsewhere in the stack, but for those using the VMware graphics virtualization support available through their different virtualization products, the xf86-video-vmware update out today is on the heavier side.

The xf86-video-vmware 13.3.0 driver update is a long overdue release. In fact, this is the release for VMware where they are finally doing away with the old XWayland and XMir code. That code has been dropped while when it comes to new support they have DRI3 support working now for recent versions of the Mesa code exposing XA version 2.4 and newer.

Also new with this release is providing compatibility against the recent X.Org Server 1.20 release. There have also been a number of bug fixes and other code improvements in this update.

The list of complete changes for the xf86-video-vmware 13.3 update can be found via the xorg mailing list.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related X.Org News
X.Org Server 1.21 Opens For Development
Several DDX Drivers Aren't Yet Ready For X.Org Server 1.20
X.Org Server 1.20 "Avocado Toast" Released With DRI3 v1.2, VR Improvements
Understanding The X.Org Server's Complex Pointer Acceleration Code
The Last Of The X.Org Server 1.20 Patches Posted
FreeDesktop.org Migrating To GitLab
Popular News This Week
Purism's FSP Reverse Engineering Effort Might Be Stalled
System76 vs. The LVFS Firmware Updating Service
Feral's GameMode 1.1 Released For Optimizing Linux Gaming Performance
Purism Shows Off Latest GNOME Mobile Shell Mockups For The Librem 5
Google Makes Linux Apps On Chrome OS Official
Mark Shuttleworth Talks Of New Ubuntu Installer Ideas With HTML5/Electron & Snaps