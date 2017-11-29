VirtualBox DDX Released As xf86-video-vboxvideo 1.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Oracle on 29 November 2017 at 05:50 PM EST. 1 Comment
ORACLE --
As part of the push for upstreaming VirtualBox guest driver support in Linux, not only are kernel drivers being upstreamed driver-by-driver, but their DDX driver has now done its official X.Org christening.

Michael Thayer of Oracle announced this first release of the vboxvideo DDX driver as part of "upstream X.Org" today.

The driver repository now lives on FreeDesktop.org. The initial code commit to that repository was back on October 14 while finally today the tag was made to mark it as vboxvideo 1.0.0.

It doesn't appear to offer any changes compared to the existing VirtualBox X.Org driver bundled for years as part of the VirtualBox Guest Additions, just now it's being treated as a proper/formal X.Org driver. It's a bit surprising and unfortunate it's taken so many years for this minor milestone, especially considering the "upstream" DDX driver work by VMware, Cirrus (KVM emulated), etc.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Oracle News
Following RHEL, Oracle Linux 7 Brought To ARM
Longtime GNOME Contributor & Oracle Principal UX Designer Leaves The Company
Oracle Releases VM VirtualBox 5.2
SPARC M8 Processors Launched
Oracle Now Supports Btrfs RAID5/6 On Their Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel
Oracle Punts Java EE To The Eclipse Foundation
Popular News
Unity 7 Hoping To Become An Official Flavor For Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
Report: Ryzen "Raven Ridge" APU Not Using HBM2 Memory
LibreOffice 6.0 Beta Available - Huge Open-Source Office Suite Update For 2018
Ubuntu Boot Times From Linux 4.6 To 4.15 Kernels
Linux 4.10 To Linux 4.15 Kernel Benchmarks
LibreOffice Calc Is Finally Being Threaded