As part of the push for upstreaming VirtualBox guest driver support in Linux, not only are kernel drivers being upstreamed driver-by-driver, but their DDX driver has now done its official X.Org christening.
Michael Thayer of Oracle announced this first release of the vboxvideo DDX driver as part of "upstream X.Org" today.
The driver repository now lives on FreeDesktop.org. The initial code commit to that repository was back on October 14 while finally today the tag was made to mark it as vboxvideo 1.0.0.
It doesn't appear to offer any changes compared to the existing VirtualBox X.Org driver bundled for years as part of the VirtualBox Guest Additions, just now it's being treated as a proper/formal X.Org driver. It's a bit surprising and unfortunate it's taken so many years for this minor milestone, especially considering the "upstream" DDX driver work by VMware, Cirrus (KVM emulated), etc.
