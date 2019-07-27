It's vintage X.Org driver week... Not only was there an S3 display driver update for that vintage hardware, but a SiS X.Org display driver update has also been released.
OpenChrome driver contributor Kevin Brace took to releasing the updated X.Org SiS driver following his fun with the S3 DDX. This is the first xf86-video-sis driver update in two years.
But there is really nothing substantive about this vintage X.Org driver update. Kevin's work has focused on just addressing compiler warnings while other developers have dropped some obsolete X.Org bits, build system updates, and other purely maintenance items.
While Kevin was able to get rid of most of the compiler warnings when building this SiS open-source display driver, he noted in the announcement, "There are still about 4 more compilation warnings with the code, but fixing them will require some effort that I am not willing to invest at this time.
The remaining compilation warnings are all "const char*" to "char*" type warnings involving text strings."
