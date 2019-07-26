S3 Graphics drivers are still alive and well on Linux, well, sort of. On Thursday was the first new open-source xf86-video-s3 driver update in seven years.
Kevin Brace, the open-source contributor known for working on the VIA OpenChrome driver and other vintage open-source graphics drivers, took to releasing xf86-video-s3 0.7.0. While it's been seven years since the previous release (v0.6.5), there isn't all that much in 0.7.0.
Contributed by Kevin ere some fixes to address compiler warnings and the use of an outdated header file. Other X.Org contributors also addressed other build problems, README file updates, and other basic items. This is largely just a maintenance release to let the S3 X.Org driver build against newer xorg-server releases.
Those curious can learn more via this announcement post.
