Longtime open-source NVIDIA "Nouveau" developer Ilia Mirkin has released xf86-video-nouveau 1.0.16 as the latest version of this X.Org DDX driver.
New xf86-video-nouveau releases are far and few in between due to all of the "magic" happening within the DRM/KMS kernel driver or Gallium3D on the 3D user-space side, but today's Nouveau DDX release does have some key improvements and additions.
The xf86-video-nouveau 1.0.16 driver has better 30bpp "deep color" handling for supported displays, DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport (DP MST) hot-plugging support for the bits from the DDX side, DRI3/Present now works with rotated RandR screens, updates for X.Org Server API changes, build system clean-ups, and fixes.
The list of changes for this xf86-video-nouveau update can be found via the Nouveau list.
2 Comments