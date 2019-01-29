Open-Source NVIDIA X.Org Driver Updated With DP MST, DRI3 Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Nouveau on 29 January 2019 at 06:21 AM EST. 2 Comments
NOUVEAU --
Longtime open-source NVIDIA "Nouveau" developer Ilia Mirkin has released xf86-video-nouveau 1.0.16 as the latest version of this X.Org DDX driver.

New xf86-video-nouveau releases are far and few in between due to all of the "magic" happening within the DRM/KMS kernel driver or Gallium3D on the 3D user-space side, but today's Nouveau DDX release does have some key improvements and additions.

The xf86-video-nouveau 1.0.16 driver has better 30bpp "deep color" handling for supported displays, DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport (DP MST) hot-plugging support for the bits from the DDX side, DRI3/Present now works with rotated RandR screens, updates for X.Org Server API changes, build system clean-ups, and fixes.

The list of changes for this xf86-video-nouveau update can be found via the Nouveau list.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Nouveau News
Nouveau Open-Source Driver Will Now Work With NVIDIA RTX 2080 Ti On Linux 5.0
Google Devs Call Open-Source NVIDIA Driver Unstable, Nouveau Blacklisted By Chrome
Nouveau Picks Up NV_shader_atomic_float For Fermi/Kepler GPUs
Nouveau Lands Initial Open-Source NVIDIA Turing Support - But No GPU Acceleration
It Looks Like We Won't See An Open-Source NVIDIA Vulkan Driver This Year (Nouveau)
Initial HDMI 2.0 Support With Nouveau Slated For The Next Linux Kernel
Popular News This Week
Allwinner Continues Work On Linux Patches To Dump Kernel Errors To Block Devices
The Linux Kernel Likely To See A Hardware Accelerator Subsystem
AMD Posts 138 Linux Driver Patches, Bringing Up New SMU Block For Future GPUs
Open-Source Linux Driver Published For Habana Labs' "Goya" AI Processor
Wine 4.0 Officially Released With Vulkan Support, Initial Direct3D 12 & Better HiDPI
GNOME Is Making Great Progress On Overhauling Their App Icons