The xf86-video-intel Zombie Driver Finally Flips On TearFree To Avoid Tearing
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 18 December 2020 at 03:33 AM EST. 3 Comments
INTEL --
It's been seven years since Intel last provided a stable release of their "xf86-video-intel" X.Org driver and nearly six years to the day since they even provided their last development snapshot of what was to be xf86-video-intel 3.0. But there still are the occasional commits to this Intel DDX driver such as this week enabling the "TearFree" functionality by default.

Most users and Linux distributions have transitioned to using the xf86-video-modesetting driver when running Intel graphics on an X.Org Server rather than the xf86-video-intel driver that is effectively in a zombie state. The xf86-video-intel driver hasn't even received any work for the latest Intel graphics hardware generations but it continues seeing random commits here and there -- most of that work led by Intel's Chris Wilson who spearheaded the design of their 2D SNA "SandyBridge New Acceleration" architecture that is to be their default with the elusive xf86-video-intel 3.0 release.

The change this week is enabling "TearFree" functionality by default. The change is enabling TearFree functionality by default for Broadwell/Gen8 graphics and newer. Chris noted, "When there is ample memory bandwidth and we are not fighting for global resources, enable TearFree by default. Avoiding tearing is much more pleasant (for direct rendering where the source itself is not being synchronized to vblank) at negligible power cost; just doubles the memory footprint of scanout."

TearFree has long been an X.Org configuration option for this driver in an effort to reduce tearing when SNA acceleration is enabled. It works out well but due to bandwidth requirements and issues coming up on the likes of Sandy Bridge through Haswell, it hasn't been enabled by default... But as we roll into 2021 and still no signs of a stable release coming for the Intel DDX, at least the change has been made for their driver to flip this on for Broadwell and newer. It's about time.
3 Comments
Related News
Intel Key Locker Support For The Linux Kernel Being Prepared
Linux 5.11 Brings Intel WiFi 6GHz Band Support (Wi-Fi 6E)
Intel "IGEN6" Driver Comes To Linux 5.11 For In-Band ECC (IBECC)
Intel Xe MAX Needs Two Linux Kernels For Now - Meaning You Need To Use A GPU-Accelerated VM
Intel's Newest Linux Driver Is For Radio Frequency Interference Mitigation
Intel Adding Interface To Pass Workload Hints To The Linux Kernel For Thermal/Power Purposes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Cyberpunk 2077 Can Run On Linux With Steam Play's Proton 5.13-4
Oracle Linux Looking To Attract CentOS Users Looking For Alternatives
Linux 5.10 LTS Released As One Of The Biggest Kernel Releases In A While
The AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Continue To Impress On Linux
AMD Provides A CPU-Based HIP Implementation For When Lacking A GPU
Google Comes Up With A Metric For Gauging Critical Open-Source Projects
CUPS' Founder Releases PAPPL 1.0 As Modern Printer Application Framework
Linux 5.10 Didn't Even Last 24 Hours... Linux 5.10.1 Released Due To Bugs