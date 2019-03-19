xf86-video-ati / xf86-video-amdgpu 19.0.1 Released To Better Deal With DP MST Displays
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 19 March 2019 at 07:41 PM EDT.
Radeon DDX wrangler Michel Dänzer of AMD has announced the releases today of xf86-video-amdgpu 19.0.1 and the xf86-video-ati 19.0.1 release for older Radeon hardware.

The lone change with the xf86-video-amdgpu X.Org driver update is support for the RandR output tile properties in better dealing with DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport (DP MST) displays. This was the change that landed last week in these X.Org drivers and ushering out these new point releases to ship this support finally -- years after the support was added to the X.Org Server and xf86-video-modesetting.

The xf86-video-ati 19.0.1 has the RandR tile properties support as well as two regression fixes for bugs that slipped into the recent 19.0.0 release.

The brief release announcements along with source download links for these Radeon X.Org driver releases can be found on the xorg list.
