Days after the release of xf86-video-amdgpu 18.0 is now an updated xf86-video-ati / Radeon DDX release for namely the pre-GCN graphics processors.
The xf86-video-ati 18.0 release is available today that like the AMDGPU DDX driver has also switched over to a year-based versioning scheme. With most attention these days being on GCN Radeon GPUs, there isn't too much to this Radeon DDX driver that ends out its support with the Radeon HD 6000 series, depending upon if GCN 1.0/1.1 support for your kernel is set to AMDGPU yet or not.
There is though "deep color" 30-bit RGB color support as well as page-flipping support even when the hardware cursor can't be used. Besides that, just some basic fixes with nothing to get too excited over.
If you are still using the xf86-video-ati driver and R600g (or even R300g), it's really getting time to start thinking about a hardware upgrade. For those wanting to see the complete xf86-video-ati 18.0 change-log, it can be found on amd-gfx.
