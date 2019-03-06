xf86-video-amdgpu 19.0 Brings FreeSync VRR Bit, TearFree Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 6 March 2019 at 12:15 PM EST. Add A Comment
AMD released their newest xf86-video-amdgpu DDX driver today with various additions for enabling new functionality where needed by this X.Org display driver.

Arguably most important to the new xf86-video-amdgpu 19.0.0 release is the necessary code added for supporting FreeSync variable rate refresh from the X.Org display driver side. See how to enable FreeSync for the other necessary bits including Mesa 19.0+ and Linux 5.0+ plus this new DDX driver and then enabling the necessary options.

The xf86-video-amdgpu 19.0 release also has TearFree fixes and robustness improvements. The Zaphod multi-head mode also now allows up to six independent instances per GPU.

Also new is support for scan-out buffers using DCC color compression, which pairs with the latest kernel work as well and currently supported by Raven Ridge APUs. The DCC color compression for scan-out buffers should help with power savings / memory efficiency improvements.

The complete list of xf86-video-amdgpu 19.0 changes is outlined via the mailing list announcement.
